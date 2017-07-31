Police Link Meeting Someone At The Gym To ‘Right-Wing Extremism’
Share8
+11
Pin
Email
Shares 9

Police have linked hanging out with someone you met at the gym to “right-wing extremism” in a simulation advertised Saturday.

The Bedfordshire, U.K. police department made the connection in a tweet advertising an online decision-making game called “Cross the Line,” which begins with the player meeting a friend at the gym and can end with the police arresting the player for beating up a Muslim.

The simulation begins with the player sharing an article detailing young people’s inability to find jobs. The player proceeds to go to a gym incorporating martial arts and is contacted the next morning by the friend.

“Hey it was good to meet u [sic] yesterday at the gym,” says the hypothetical friend, who belongs to a political group called “Youth Action,” in the simulation. “I’m going out tonight, wanna join?”

Read more

Share8
+11
Pin
Email
Shares 9

Related Articles

The U.S. Is Inches From A War With North Korea In Which Millions Could Die

The U.S. Is Inches From A War With North Korea In Which Millions Could Die

World News
Comments
Tommy Robinson: The Truth About the Koran

Tommy Robinson: The Truth About the Koran

World News
Comments

Venezuelan Officials Killed as Voting Starts

World News
Comments

China Reveals Terrifying Military Weapons with Vast Parade

World News
Comments

Putin shows off Russia’s naval might with major parade

World News
Comments

Comments