Police Link Meeting Someone At The Gym To ‘Right-Wing Extremism’

Police have linked hanging out with someone you met at the gym to “right-wing extremism” in a simulation advertised Saturday.

The Bedfordshire, U.K. police department made the connection in a tweet advertising an online decision-making game called “Cross the Line,” which begins with the player meeting a friend at the gym and can end with the police arresting the player for beating up a Muslim.

The simulation begins with the player sharing an article detailing young people’s inability to find jobs. The player proceeds to go to a gym incorporating martial arts and is contacted the next morning by the friend.

“Hey it was good to meet u [sic] yesterday at the gym,” says the hypothetical friend, who belongs to a political group called “Youth Action,” in the simulation. “I’m going out tonight, wanna join?”

