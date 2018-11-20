Police Officer Stabbed by Man Shouting "Allahu Akbar" - Report

Image Credits: Hatim Kaghat / Contributor / Getty.

A man wielding a knife has stabbed an officer outside a police station in central Brussels, officials confirmed. The attacker reportedly shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the attack.

The incident took place in the Ixelles area, which is considered a wealthy part of the Belgian capital, on Tuesday morning.

The police officer suffered minor neck injuries in the attack, officials said, as cited by RTBF. One of the victim’s colleagues responded by firing at the assailant, injuring him in the chest.

Sources told Brussels-based Derniere Heure newspaper that the man shouted “Allahu Akbar” during the attack.

However, a police spokesperson said that it was “too early to say anything about” the incident, adding that the attacker’s motives have yet to be investigated.

Reacting to the incident, Interior Minister Jan Jambon noted that police were “once again the victim of a cowardly attack.”

The man was known “neither by police, nor by the Coordination Unit for Threat Analysis Center” for his alleged links to terrorism, Jambon added. He was described by media as a Belgian national in his 30s.

Belgium and other European nations have been gripped by a wave of knife attacks in recent years. In September this year, another man stabbed an officer in Brussels. Roughly a year ago, a knife-wielding attacker threatened to kill passengers and caused panic on a train in the Belgian capital.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Swing: Merkel Successor Could Abandon UN Migration Pact

Swing: Merkel Successor Could Abandon UN Migration Pact

Globalism
Comments
Mueller And The Democrats Plan Trump’s Removal

Mueller And The Democrats Plan Trump’s Removal

Globalism
Comments

Chinese homoerotic writer gets 10 year jail term

Globalism
Comments

Does China Have Enough Gold to Move Toward Hard Currency?

Globalism
Comments

Debunking The “EU Or Chaos” Brexit Narrative

Globalism
Comments

Comments