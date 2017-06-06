Police Officers Force Man to the Ground Using Nothing but a 'finger gun' – and it Works

Sometimes police officers have their gun at the ready in a dangerous situation – and sometimes they just need to improvise.

An image of a cop drawing a finger gun to force a man to the ground has been picked up by Cop Humour Australia, a Facebook page that shares light-hearted humour based on the day-to-day activities of police officers.

In a post made to the group’s page, New Zealand police officers can be seen apprehending a man, clearly ordering him to the ground.

Out of the four police pictured, two can be seen with their weapons drawn. The vision of third officer by another cop but appears to be holding a police-dog from a K9 unit.

Read more


Related Articles

London Terrorist Was Allowed to Work at Tube Station Despite Being Known Jihadist

London Terrorist Was Allowed to Work at Tube Station Despite Being Known Jihadist

Hot News
Comments
U.S.-Mexico Sugar Deal Struck Ahead of NAFTA Talks; Industry Divided

U.S.-Mexico Sugar Deal Struck Ahead of NAFTA Talks; Industry Divided

Hot News
Comments

New Record: America Arms Itself, ‘necessary steps to defend selves’

Hot News
Comments

Left Defends Londonistan Mass Murder

Hot News
Comments

Anti-Shariah Rallies Planned For 28 U.S. Cities On June 10

Hot News
Comments

Comments