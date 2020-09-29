Police: Pro-Biden Arsonists Destroy Family’s Vehicles & Garage Over Trump 2020 Flags

A Minnesota family whose garage and vehicles were destroyed by a massive fire claims they were targeted by arsonists over their Trump 2020 flags.

The incident happened in Brooklyn Center during the early hours of Wednesday last week, when homeowner Denis Molla says he heard an explosion.

“I heard just a big, loud boom, or a bang,” Denis told local media outlet WCCO. “The first thing for me was my kids, my wife. What’s going on?”

The destruction was extensive, with the flames consuming most of the family’s detached three-car garage and a trailer, and destroying the Mollas’ three vehicles.

“Two 3 x 5 Trump flags were on the trailer and truck,” reports WCCO.

Graffiti scribbled on the family’s garage stated, “Biden 2020,” “BLM,” and the anarchy “A” symbol, leading the family to believe the arson attack was a political hit job.

Denis also claimed he saw three people running from the home.

According to the family, their flags received a lot of unwanted attention since they recently purchased them.

Denis reportedly “had a dispute at a work site over his support for the president,” reports WCCO. “Since they have had the flags up, they say people have been driving by their house very slowly, some taking pictures.”

“Our family’s safe, that’s the main thing. All this is material, it’s all material. It’s not as important as our family,” Denis reasoned.

The incident was described as a “suspicious garage fire” in a press release from the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

“This fire is considered suspicious and our investigation remains extremely active,” Brooklyn Center police wrote in a statement. “The home occupants had a fairly large ‘Trump 2020’ sign that was destroyed, and our officers observed what appeared to be fresh spray paint on the garage before it burned down.”

The department is offering a $5,000 award for anyone who has information that can lead to the arrest of the individuals responsible.

Brooklyn Center is a suburb of Minneapolis, where BLM/Antifa riots damaged over 1,500 businesses, many of them completely destroyed, earlier this year following protests over the death of George Floyd.

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter: Follow @AdanSalazarWins

On Parler: https://parler.com/profile/adansalazar/

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars



While President Trump criss crosses the Country like the energizer bunny. Simultaneously signing historic peace deals in the middle east, maintaining a shell shocked economy, and fending off the Democrat’s subversion.

The Emergency Election Sale is now live! Get 30% to 60% off our most popular products today!