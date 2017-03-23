Police: Repeatedly deported MS-13 gang member sexually assaulted 2-year-old girl

A member of the MS-13 street gang who had been deported from the U.S. four times stabbed two women and sexually assaulted a 2-year-old girl in a New York City suburb, police said Thursday.

Tommy Vladim Alvarado-Ventura, 31, of Hempstead, pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail Thursday. His court-appointed attorney declined to comment.

Alvarado-Ventura is suspected of assaulting the child between Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning while the girl’s mother was at work, acting Nassau County Police Commissioner Thomas Krumpter said at a news conference. He said investigators are still working to determine exactly when the child was assaulted.

Krumpter said that in his 28 years in law enforcement, the alleged crime is “probably the most heinous criminal act I’ve ever seen. It really is nauseating.”

Read more


Related Articles

Apple paid no tax in New Zealand over past decade – report

Apple paid no tax in New Zealand over past decade – report

World News
Comments
FARAGE: Globalists Have Altered Britain For Next 100 Years

FARAGE: Globalists Have Altered Britain For Next 100 Years

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Roger Stone Demands Official Response To Accusation Of Russian Ties

World News
Comments

Lawmaker Claims Parliament Suspect’s Religion “Irrelevant”

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Proof: Muslims Celebrated Terror Attack in London

World News
Comments

Comments