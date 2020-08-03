Police Rescued Pig From Portland Leftists Who Planned To Publicly Behead It In Protest

Police officers in Portland, Oregon rescued a live pig that was due to be publicly slaughtered by far-left rioters as part of an anti-police protest.

“In the early weeks of the riots, a pig was found abandoned near downtown Portland in the middle of the night,” the Post Millennial’s Andy Ngo wrote on Friday. “Police rescued the animal. It is believed a protester was going to kill the pig as an act of anti-police protest but abandoned it last minute.”

The Oregonian reported that the pig was named Betty and was from the Yorkshire breed of swine. It was found by police officers asleep in a flower bed near the Portland waterfront.