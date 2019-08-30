Police Search Student After Old Photo of Him Holding Gun Surfaces

Image Credits: Google maps.

A student at a school in Texas was taken out of class and searched by police after an old photo of him shooting guns with an adult surfaced on social media.

According to reports, the unidentified Iola Independent School District student had posted an old photo showing him holding a pistol and shooting with an adult in the countryside when he was nine-years-old.

KBTX reports:

The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office says there is no threat to Iola ISD after they searched a student for a weapon on the second day of school.

Investigators say on August 22, an old picture of a male student was posted on social media from when he was 9-years-old. The photo that was taken years ago showed the child and an adult shooting in the country with the child holding a pistol.

The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office says the student was immediately pulled out of class, searched, and officials found no weapon on the student. The case has been referred to the Grimes County Attorney’s Office to review for any possible charges.

It’s unclear if the boy posted any text alongside the photo which may have prompted police to take action.

This is a developing story…


