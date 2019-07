Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects wanted in an aggravated assault that occurred on July 14.

According to authorities, at approximately 1 a.m. several suspects approached victims at the 1900 block of Connecticut Avenue, NW. The suspects assaulted the victims at the listed location and then fled the scene.

The victims were treated at a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

