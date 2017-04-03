Police told Woman to "stop calling 911" Hours Before she was Killed

A few hours before a Florida woman and her 8-year-old son were fatally shot last week, police accused her of making “false accusations” and told her to “stop calling 911,” according to policy body camera video released over the weekend.

Early on the morning of March 27, Sanford police were twice called to intervene between Latina Verneta Herring, 35, and Allen Dion Cashe, 31, who were quarreling over the keys to her house and car, according to an arrest report obtained by NBC affiliate WESH of Orlando and The Orlando Sentinel.

About three hours later, around 6:30 a.m., Cashe emptied the magazine of an assault-style rifle, investigators said. Herring, who was shot seven times, died at the scene. Her 8-year-old son, Branden, was critically wounded; he died Tuesday. Police said four other people were also shot — Herring’s father and 7-year-old son, who were critically wounded, and two bystanders.

