Police urge Brits to spy and snitch on neighbours breaking corona lockdown

Police chiefs are encouraging scores of Britons to snitch on neighbours they suspect of breaching Boris Johnson’s coronavirus lockdown rules, including gatherings and social-distancing measures.

Humberside, West Midlands, Greater Manchester, and Avon and Somerset have created a mixture of ‘hotlines’ and ‘online portals’ where people can submit tip-offs if lockdown infractions occur.

Snoopers who want to punish or threaten alleged rule-breakers into compliance can report cases directly to designated coronavirus police task forces.



The portals have been made in response to a surge in the number of calls to the non-emergency 101 number since the PM imposed the most drastic curtailment of civil liberties in either peacetime or wartime.

People frightened of the coronavirus, and vindictive neighbours, are being asked – in Humberside for example – to fill out an online form specifying the nature of the alleged lockdown infractions.

They can report police for supposed violations committed by individuals, groups, or businesses – putting shops under further pressure. They can also provide the address, and date and time by the minute.

It comes as Britons trying to adjust to life under the Government’s coronavirus regime are receiving fines from police for gathering in groups of more than two people.

