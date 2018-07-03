Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Watch Now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Media Inquiries
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Subscribe
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
Polish Lawmaker Owns Cathy Newman
Liberals cannot understand Poland’s immigration policies
The Alex Jones Show -
July 3, 2018
Comments
Poland’s sensible immigration policies boggle the leftist mind.
Get Informed
Sign up for our free newsletter so that you can get around the censors no matter how much they try to block our information. Get up-to-the-minute news updates, videos, and other exclusives.
Related Articles
Wife Number 3 is 11yo: Malaysian Govt Probes 41yo Man’s Marriage to Child Bride
World News
Comments
40 Schools in England Ban Girls from Wearing Skirts to Accommodate Transgender Students
World News
Comments
Will Mexico Cause The Next Migrant Crisis?
World News
Comments
China Unjustly Imprisons Christian Leader for Missionary Work in Burma
World News
Comments
Pompeo To Head To North Korea As Doubts Mount About Its Intentions
World News
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.