Hungarian National Security Meeting Sees Boycotts Over "Soros Plan"

Lawmakers of allied ruling Fidesz and Christian Democrats announced that they would stay away from the Thursday meeting of parliament’s national security committee convened for the second time by the body’s head to discuss issues concerning the so-called Soros Plan on migration. The meeting lacked a quorum.

The ruling parties will not “allow the opposition to use even the national security to promote the implementation of the Soros Plan in a time when Hungary is exposed to huge pressure to let in migrants and dismantle the border fence,” the press department of the Fidesz parliamentary group said. “Soros’s representatives are already sitting in the committee,” it added. The statement was referring to Bernadett Szel, the green opposition LMP’s party’s co-chairman, whom Fidesz accuses of being a “Soros agent”.

“Fidesz finds it outrageous, that Szel wants to see the documents based on which the government claims that the Soros Plan exists and that the so-called Soros network is dangerous”, Hungarian news site Index noted.

