Polish Official: EU's Suicidal Migrant Policy is Killing Europe

Polish Minister of the Interior Mariusz Blaszczak has issued a stinging rebuke to the European Union, asserting that their “suicidal” open border policy is the equivalent of “looping a rope around Europe’s neck.”

The EU is trying to force the country to accept another wave of Muslim migrants and has initiated an infringement procedure against Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary for “non-compliance with their legal obligations on relocation”.

Following the latest terror attacks in Spain and Finland, Poland doubled down on its refusal to accept more migrants, with Pawel Soloch, head of the Polish National Security Office, pointing out the clear connection between a country’s Muslim population and its risk of suffering terrorist attacks.

Mariusz Blaszczak struck an even stronger tone in a letter he sent to the European Commission, accusing the EU of being complicit in the destruction of the continent.

“Paris, Stockholm, Brussels, Berlin, Manchester, Barcelona. How many more European cities must be attacked by terrorists to make the European Union wake up?” asked laszczak. “To make the European Commission finally admit that ‘blindly’ accepting everyone who reaches Europe’s coast is like looping a rope around Europe’s neck,” he added.

Blaszczak’s candid warning did not appear in the English version of his letter, meaning that it has received virtually no press attention.

Blaszczak previously asserted that Europe is sealing its own fate by allowing millions of migrants to pour into the continent.

“Stating that the relocation system will heal the refugee problem is false, it’s a lie. EU policy is harmful, not to say suicidal, as regards open borders,” he warned, reiterating that, “Poland will not accept any refugees.”

Meanwhile, an advertisement for a public library in Oslo, Norway underscores how the demographics of Europe are being irreparably changed by mass uncontrolled immigration. In some areas of Oslo, 97% of children in school have a migrant background.

The New Europe: Ad for a public library in Oslo, Norway. In some Oslo schools 97% of the pupils have a migrant background. pic.twitter.com/KEMDCPuvYx — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 29, 2017

