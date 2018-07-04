Polish PM Tells EU to Stop "Lecturing" Nation

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has angrily ordered Eurocrats to stop “lecturing” his country – and questioned whether the European Commission is an “honest broker” when it comes to the ongoing battle over reforms to Poland’s legal system.

Speaking during a debate on the future of Europe in the Strasbourg plenary, Mr. Morawiecki ruled out backing down on changes reducing the retirement age for Supreme Court judges to 65, allowing the Government to dismiss all those currently serving above that age.

Appealing for a “union of nations 2.0” which needed to “renew the social contract” in Europe, he added: “Judges are more independent now than they were in the past.

