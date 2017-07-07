Polish President Slams "Fake News" His Wife Snubbed Trump

Taking a page out of the Trump media playbook, Poland’s President Andrzej Duda slammed as “fake news” reports that his wife snubbed President Trump for a handshake during Trump’s visit to Poland on Thursday.

In a tweet on Thursday evening, Duda confirmed that both he and his wife shook hands with the president, and urged his followers to “fight fake news” together.

“Contrary to some surprising reports my wife did shake hands with Mrs. and Mr. Trump @POTUS after a great visit. Let’s FIGHT FAKE NEWS.”

The US media had a field day after a video of the event showed President Trump initially shakes hands with Polish President Andrzej Duda. Then the US president appeared to put his hand out to shake first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda’s hand, but she walks past him to shake the hand of Melania Trump.

Afterward, the Polish first lady proceeded to shake President Trump’s hand. The interaction occurred hours before Trump flew to the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany this week. Video of the event that didn’t show Trump’s eventual handshake with the first lady went viral on Twitter, and was posted by several journalists.