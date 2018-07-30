Political Cartoonist Apologizes for 'Body Shaming' Sarah Sanders

A political cartoonist has apologized after creating an image that body shamed White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Jeff Danziger, who developed the cartoon for Vermont’s Rutland Herald newspaper, released a statement to TheWrap this weekend after opting to rework the image.

“That particular cartoon is being withdrawn and re-drawn because it was felt that it indulged in body shaming, which I apologize for,” Danziger said.

The image, which surrounded Ivanka Trump’s recent decision to shut down her clothing line, showed a “homely and hunched over Sanders,” according to TheWrap.

Cartoonist @JeffDanziger tells @politico this cartoon featuring @IvankaTrump and @PressSec “being withdrawn and re-drawn because it was felt that it indulged in body shaming. Which I apologize for. .. I am no one to criticize anybody’s physiognomy.” pic.twitter.com/3zELVSPIp7 — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) July 30, 2018

“So I am doing something else on Ivanka’s clothing line,” Danziger added. “I am no one to criticize anybody’s physiognomy.”

Danziger has faced similar criticism in the past for his depictions of conservative women.

After Condoleezza Rice was nominated to be U.S. Secretary of State during the administration of George W. Bush, Danziger drew a cartoon in 2005 that was accused of using racial stereotypes.

The National Black Republican Association said Danziger “depicted Dr. Rice as an ignorant, barefoot ‘mammy,’ reminiscent of the stereotyped black woman in the movie Gone with the Wind…”

Danziger is not the only left-leaning individual to target Sanders’ appearance.

Comedian Jim Carrey in March released on Twitter a similarly unflattering image of the press secretary.

“This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous!” Carrey wrote.

This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous! pic.twitter.com/MeYLTy1pqb — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 17, 2018

Comedian Michelle Wolf also attacked Sanders’ looks during a monologue at the White House Correspondents Dinner in April.

The remarks from Wolf were widely criticized across the political aisle, with New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, a longtime critic of the Trump administration, applauding Sanders for remaining in the room.

“That @PressSec sat and absorbed intense criticism of her physical appearance, her job performance, and so forth, instead of walking out, on national television, was impressive,” Haberman wrote on Twitter.

That @PressSec sat and absorbed intense criticism of her physical appearance, her job performance, and so forth, instead of walking out, on national television, was impressive. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) April 29, 2018

Conservatives have long accused the left for both describing themselves as defenders of women while simultaneously attacking right-leaning female figures.