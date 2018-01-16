To donate to support Marty or follow him on social media through his unjust incarceration please go to FreeMartyG.com.

Marty Gottesfeld has been kept in prison for over 2 years awaiting trial.

His alleged crime? Blowing the whistle on the medical kidnapping of a 15-yr-old girl, treating her against the wishes of her family and nearly killing her.

He also has something to say about the tyranny of federal prohibition of marijuana and the opportunity being lost by Trump & GOP to seize the moral high ground of liberty.

Marty’s wife, Dana, joins David Knight.


