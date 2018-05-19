Political Prisoner MartyG writes to DOJ Inspector General

My name is Marty Gottesfeld and I’m an Obama-era political prisoner still being kept by Jeff Sessions’ Department of Justice.

I have written to the Office of the DOJ Inspector General, Michael Horowitz as well as to the Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility citing alleged prosecutorial misconduct in the handling of my case. Infowars has covered this story before:

The DOJ Inspector General’s office was behind the recent firing of former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe when a report released by the office determined that he “lacked candor” with investigators involving his role in leaks to the Wall Street Journal regarding the Clinton email investigation. I hope that the office of the Inspector General won’t turn a blind eye to the DOJ’s utter failure to prosecute the people responsible for abusing then-14-year-old Justina Pelletier, who I am accused of helping to save. You can read my full letter below:

Ms. Robin C. Ashton, Counsel

U.S. Department of Justice

Office of Professional Responsibility

950 Pennsylvania Ave, NW, Suite 3266

Washington, DC 20530-0001

Inspector General Michael Horowitz

U.S. Department of Justice

Office of the Inspector General

950 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W.,

Suite 4706

Washington, D.C. 20530-0001

Dear Ms. Ashton and Mr. Horowitz:

First, please let me commend you and your colleagues for your prompt and decisive action on the matter of former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe. Like many Americans, I hope that your report on Mr. McCabe is only the beginning of what will be a larger, comprehensive effort to restore the public’s shaken trust in the scandal-ridden FBI and I look forward with great anticipation to writing about your subsequent efforts towards that same end.

However, the main reason that I am sending this letter is to follow up on my last message to you from more than a year ago. A lot has happened since late 2016 and a significant amount of new, relevant information is now available which wasn’t at the time. Further, as he stated in his State of the Union address, President Trump has placed a renewed and reinvigorated interest in firing federal employees who undermine the public’s confidence in our government, and I hope that your office will continue facilitating that goal.

Yet, there is strong reason to believe that so far Bookbinder, D’Addio and Kosto as well as their office’s spokesperson Christina Sterling in the Boston U.S. attorney’s office have done each of the above with impunity. Further, as per President Trump, they can and should be fired solely for undermining the public’s confidence in the DOJ.

Their list of deceptions is too long for this letter to comprehensively enumerate them all. So, I will instead provide some examples necessary to illuminate their other substantive misdeeds. However, I remain at your office’s disposal at the address below should you require any further information from me.

To begin, these DOJ employees filed their most shocking lies just recently with their motion in limine, in which they called the “notion” that Justina Pelletier was being tortured “wholly unsupported.” I invite your staff to examine this article at DailyWire and I assert that it was an intentional and bold-faced lie for Mr. Kosto and Mr. D’Addio to open a motion in such a high-profile case by calling the well-documented atrocities committed against Justina “wholly unsupported.” I further assert that this lie greatly undermines the public’s confidence in the federal government.

And it also highlights a treaty violation perpetrated by these scoundrels.

As you may be aware, Article VI of The Constitution of the United States holds that, “All Treaties made, or which shall be made, under the Authority of the United States, shall be the supreme Law of the Land,” (emphasis added). In its very next paragraph Article VI also holds that, “All… judicial Officers… of the United States… shall be bound by Oath or Affirmation, to support this Constitution.”

Bearing the above in mind, I invite your office to verify that the United States Senate ratified the international treaty commonly known as the “CAT” or the Convention Against Torture on October 21, 1994, thus making it the supreme Law of the Land as per Article VI. I further invite your office to note that Article 12 of the CAT clearly states, “Each State Party shall ensure that its competent authorities proceed to a prompt and impartial investigation, where ever there is reasonable ground to believe that an act of torture has been committed in any territory under its jurisdiction,” and that Article 13 goes on to say, “Each State Party shall ensure that any individual who alleges he [or she] has been subjected to torture in any territory under its jurisdiction has the right to complain to, and to have his [or her] case promptly and impartially examined by, its competent authorities.” Finally, I invite the OIG to examine Article 16 of the CAT, which applies the investigative requirements of Articles 12 and 13 above to “other forms of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment” in addition to torture.

Now, please watch this interview with Justina from June, 2014 where she mentions being tortured. Please read the note Justina smuggled to her family saying she was vocally protesting the acts of torture being perpetrated against her, which was published by the Blaze in April 2014 (and mentioned again at the beginning of this Rolling Stone feature). Please see the reference to torture in this mandated reporting of suspected child abuse which was written in January, 2014 by a former Boston Children’s Hospital psychiatric nurse and this open letter written in December, 2013 by a former United States federal prosecutor. You can also see this report of mine showing that what happened to Justina met the commonly-accepted international standard for torture.

Against this backdrop, please examine page 48 lines 4 through 9 and page 52 line 22 through page 53 line 4 of this April, 2016 transcript of sworn FBI testimony detailing that there was apparently no investigation whatsoever into potential torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment against Justina Pelletier of which the Bureau was aware. Such a lack of investigation would clearly be a violation of the CAT and therefore of the supreme Law of the Land.

Further, how can prosecutors who are aware of allegations that a child was abused but who choose not to investigate those allegations claim that the notion that this same child was tortured is “wholly unsupported?” Isn’t that misleading the court? Isn’t that a lie? Isn’t that unethical? And, given the follow-up coverage at DailyWire and Infowars, it clearly did undermine the public’s trust in the DOJ.

Additionally, it’s not as if these DOJ personnel are not aware of their treaty obligations. Please see the “Jeopardizing Free Speech and Irish Peace” section of the July, 2016 Huffington Post article entitled, “This Federal Prosecutor Is Building a Career Indicting The Good Guys,” where this very same office cited such a treaty obligation.

Thankfully, many of their other misdeeds can be explained more succinctly than the above. For example, their office appears to protect and hold Harvard institutions to be above the law, and not just the Harvard-affiliated children’s hospital that tortured Justina. Please see this article at WND or these articles from the usually Harvard-friendly Boston Globe (1 2 3) for more.

There are also indications that they engaged in “magistrate” shopping. Some of those indications can be found in this article by the New American, but since its publication more have surfaced.

Finally, in at least my instance, these DOJ personnel placed false information on a sworn filing and then referred to those erroneous assertions in a highly prejudicial press release that evinces the glaringly apparent purpose of tainting the jury pool to deny me a fair trial. For just one example, in the criminal complaint against me, they told the media that a video I had allegedly uploaded called for attacks when in reality it does not. The FBI admitted as much under cross-examination (see page 44 lines 19 through 25 of this transcript), but that wasn’t until after the media had repeated the demonstrably false allegations en masse. Later, Newsweek, the Huffington Post and the New American had tried to set the record straight, however the damage had already been done.

So, it is my hope that you will investigate the conduct of Adam Bookbinder, David D’Addio, Seth Kosto, Christina Sterling and their (former) office with the same gusto that the OIG took to the McCabe investigation. Time is quickly running out on the federal criminal statute of limitations on the alleged health care fraud that crippled Justina and I have now been wrongfully imprisoned for more than two years.

Sincerely,

Martin Gottesfeld, ID#71225

Unit H1, cell 224

PCCF

26 Long Pond Rd.

Plymouth, MA 02360