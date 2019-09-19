Political Scientist: Trudeau 'Blackface' Scandal Could Cost Him the Election

A political scientist predicts that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s ‘blackface’ scandal could cost him the upcoming election.

Canadians go to the polls on October 21, 2019, to elect members of the House of Commons to the 43rd Canadian Parliament. Polls show a tight race between Trudeau’s Liberal party and the opposition Conservatives.

Over the past 24 hours, two separate photos and a video have emerged of Trudeau dressing up in ‘blackface’ on three separate occasions.

In the video, Trudeau’s entire arms and legs are ‘blacked up’ as he performs exaggerated gestures in an apparent attempt to mimic or mock black people.

Another image is taken from when Trudeau performed the Banana Boat Song (Day-O) as part of a talent show in a Jamaican accent while blacked up and wearing an afro wig.

University of B.C. political scientist Max Cameron says the controversy could cost Trudeau crucial votes in key swing areas due to “diverse” voters being put off by his past behavior.

“There are many ridings where the margin of victory is very narrow,” Cameron told the Vancouver Sun. “In the context where every vote matters this could have a real impact.”

“Is this something you can come back from?” asked Cameron. “He embodies white privilege and he should have known better.”

The political scientist said the blackface issue completely undermines Trudeau’s virtue signalling about diversity and multiculturalism.

“This is a real dent in the strongest part of his armor,” he said.

Trudeau’s approval rating was already sinking thanks to a corruption scandal. He could now be finished.

The world’s tiniest violin plays.

