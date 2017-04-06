Politician Drinks Coke After Pushing to Prohibit Its Sale

Is it consistent to drink Coca-Cola after asking not to be sold?

United We Can in the Senate, Ramón Espinar, has been involved in a controversy this Tuesday for being photographed in the Upper Chamber dining room with two bottles of Coca-Cola on the tray.

The reason? The proposal of his parliamentary group, rejected precisely that same day in the Senate, which demanded the withdrawal of the products of this type in the institution, because of the labor conflict that maintains the company with the workers of its factory in Fuenlabrada (Madrid).

