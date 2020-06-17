Politicians React to Google’s Demonetization Threat to the Federalist, ZeroHedge

Elected officials reacted to Google’s threat of demonetization of the Federalist, which would restrict ad revenues to the news media outlet.

Sean Davis, co-founder of the Federalist, spoke with Fox News’s Tucker Carlson on Tuesday’s edition of the latter’s eponymous TV program, describing coordination between NBC, Google, and a foreign left-wing organization in Europe.

NBC worked with the Center for Countering Digital Hate, an organization that smears conservative websites — including Breitbart News — while advocating digital boycotts and blacklists against them.

Rep. Josh Hawley (R-MO) noted Google’s application of a standard to the Federalist that it does not apply to itself.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) noted Google’s opposition to the Federalist’s characterization of protests, riots, and unrest following the death of George Floyd.

