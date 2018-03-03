Politico Writer Angry At Broward Sheriff For Hurting Anti-NRA Narrative

Michael Grunwald expressed his anger in Politico magazine at Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel. He is upset because Sheriff Israel’s inept leadership and boastful manner has diverted attention away from the anti-NRA narrative being promoted by the left and the mainstream media.

Yes, instead of being primarily concerned about how the sheriff overlooked dozens of red flags that allowed the tragic shooting to take place on Valentine’s Day in Parkland Florida at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Grunwald focused his ire upon him because the sheriff, not the NRA, became the primary target of anger.

You can see where Grunwald is going just from the title of his article, When the Broward County Sheriff Upstaged the Parkland Kids, and its subtitle, “How Scott Israel became the NRA’s perfect foil.”

Read more