Politics Invades SXSW

Image Credits: Gary Miller/FilmMagic.

Creatives in music, film and tech that have for decades been the center of attention at the annual SXSW (South by Southwest) festival in Austin, Texas have been overshadowed this year by the arrival of rising political stars.

The invasion of politicians, regulators and political reporters at the festival shows just how much politics has become entrenched in every aspect of our cultural lives.

Gary Miller/FilmMagic

Driving the news: For years, critics and investors came to SXSW mostly to scout hot trends, products and talents before they got big.

Read more


Dr. Nick Begich explains how patriots and conservatives must kick down the digital doorway blocking their voice from being heard before it’s too late.


Related Articles

Eastern Europeans to Use NATO for Border Security

Eastern Europeans to Use NATO for Border Security

Globalism
Comments
What to do When Your Bank Account Freezes

What to do When Your Bank Account Freezes

Globalism
Comments

UK Supermarket to Stop Selling Knives Amid Stabbing Epidemic

Europewars Redirect
comments

China’s Social Credit System Blocking Tens of Millions of Plane, Train Tickets

Globalism
comments

Human Traffickers “Recycling” Migrant Children at US Border

Globalism
comments

Comments