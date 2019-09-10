Poll: 28 Per Cent of Democrats Think it Should be Illegal to be an NRA Member

A new Rasmussen poll has found that more than a quarter of Democrats think it should be illegal to be a member of the NRA.

Yes, really.

28 per cent of Dems say Americans should be prohibited by law from belonging to pro-gun rights organizations.

In addition, among all voters 23 per cent favor declaring the NRA a “terrorist organization,” while this view is held by 32 per cent of Democrats.

These views are held despite just 13 per cent of respondents believing NRA members are more likely to commit a crime with a gun.

Last week, San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors voted to label the NRA a terrorist organization and now faces a lawsuit from the gun rights group.

Meanwhile, not a single member of the NRA has ever committed a mass shooting.

