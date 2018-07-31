Poll: 32% of Americans Think Press Treats Trump ‘Fairly;' 49% Disapprove of Media’s Handling of Trump

According to a new YouGov survey, 41 percent of Americans think the press treats President Donald Trump unfairly, while only 32 percent thinks the press treats Trump fairly.

The survey asked, “How fairly do you think the national press has treated Donald Trump in general?” The respondents answered with either “very fair,” “more fair than unfair,” “about equal,” “more unfair than fair,” or “very unfair.”

The survey found that 14 percent of respondents said the media treat Trump “very fair” and 18 percent said “more fair than unfair.”

