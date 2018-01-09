Poll: 33% Of NFL Fans 'Purposefully Stopped Watching' This Season

A new poll found 33% of NFL fans boycotted the league the year, with the majority citing support for President Donald Trump as the reason.

From Yahoo Finance:

The survey, conducted from Dec. 8—11 of 2017, polled a national sample of 1,726 adults ages 18 and up. It found that 1,233 of those people identified as football fans. The survey then asked the football fans: “Did you purposely stop watching or attending NFL games this season for any reason?” 33% of respondents said yes. That group, which the survey labeled as “boycotting,” was asked why, and was given multiple options. Note: Respondents were allowed to select multiple answers; they were not asked which was the biggest factor, just which factors contributed. They answered as follows: 32% said they stopped watching or attending NFL games “in support of Donald Trump”; 22% said “in solidarity with players kneeling”; 13% said “no interest in the teams playing”; 12% said “in support of Colin Kaepernick”; and 11% said “news about traumatic brain injuries among players.” Another 8% said “games are boring.” 46% chose “some other reason.” The results also show an interesting difference between male and female respondents: more men said they turned away from the NFL in support of Trump (35% to 25%), while more women said they did it in support of the players kneeling (30% to 17%) or in support of Kaepernick (17% to 10%).

Note, for some reason they did not include “in protest of players kneeling.”

That could be a lot of the 46% who said “other.”

Regardless, the NFL’s ratings are imploding, stadiums are no longer filling up and merchandise sales are way down with one store in Albuquerque, New Mexico saying they’ve declined 50 percent in one year.

Sports Illustrated reported Monday:

The NFL had a disastrous weekend when it came to ratings. Numbers have been down all season and it was more of the same for the wild-card games. The biggest surprise was that the best game (Panthers-Falcons) had the biggest decrease year over year. Yes, markets were a big factor, but that was a competitive and entertaining game. Here’s the breakdown: Titans-Chiefs (14.7) was down 11 percent versus last year’s Raiders-Texans game. Falcons-Rams (14.9) was down 10 percent versus last year’s Lions-Seahawks game. Bills-Jaguars (17.2) was down 10 percent versus last year’s Dolphins-Steelers game. Panthers-Saints (20.4) was down 21 percent versus last year’s Giants-Packers game.

The NFL Wild Card ratings also hit multi-year lows.

NFL Wild Card overnight ratings:

— Panthers-Saints and Bills-Jags lowest in respective windows since 2009

— Falcons-Rams lowest in Sat. night window ever (began in 2002)

— Wild Card overnights down across board for first time since … 2015.https://t.co/XtwgYElxc1 — Sports Media Watch (@paulsen_smw) January 8, 2018

In other news, President Trump was greeted with roaring applause at the college football championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium on Monday night: