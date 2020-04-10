POLL: 47% of Public School Students Haven’t Attended Single Online Class During Pandemic

A new survey shows nearly half of pubic middle and high school students aren’t attending online classes amid the coronavirus pandemic, a statistic more than 2.5 times higher than students in private schools.

NPR reports:

The poll of 849 teenagers, by Common Sense Media, conducted with SurveyMonkey, found that as schools across the country transition to some form of online learning, 41% of teenagers overall, including 47% of public school students, say they haven’t attended a single online or virtual class. … There is a big gap between public and private school students in the survey, with 47% of public school students saying they have not attended a class, compared with just 18% of private school students.

The poll questioned students between the ages of 13 and 17 from March 24 through April 1, shortly after most schools opted to close down in response to the coronavirus. NPR points out many schools are expected to begin online classes after spring break.

There were other themes from the survey.

“Teens are worried about how the coronavirus will affect their families,” Common Sense Media reports. “Sixty-one percent are worried they or someone in their family will be exposed to the virus, and 63% are worried about the effect it will have on their family’s ability to make a living or earn money.”

