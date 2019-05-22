Poll: 60 Percent of Americans Oppose Preemptive Strike on Iran

Image Credits: Amber Smalley/U.S. Navy via Getty Images.

Half of all Americans believe that the United States will go to war with Iran “within the next few years,” according to a Reuters/Ipsos public opinion poll released on Tuesday amid increased tensions between the two countries.

While Americans are more concerned about Iran as a security threat to the United States now than they were last year, few would be in favor of a pre-emptive attack on the Iranian military.

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

But if Iran attacked U.S. military forces first, four out of five believed the United States should respond militarily in a full or limited way, the May 17-20 poll showed.

