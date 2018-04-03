Poll: 63 Percent of Facebook Users Don't Trust Company With Their Data

A new poll finds the majority of Facebook users do not trust the social media company with their personal data.

According to the survey, carried out by the Huffington Post and YouGov, 63 percent of users said they either did not trust Facebook “very much” or “at all” with handling their information.

Conducted between March 21-23, just days after the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke, the survey asked 1,000 US adults a multitude of questions concerning the social media site.

Roughly 55 percent who were aware of the scandal also described Facebook’s response as non-satisfactory.

The poll also found that Democrats viewed the site more favorably than Republicans and Independents.

Supporters of 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton also viewed Facebook more positively than supporters of President Donald Trump.

Democrats similarly trusted most of the news provided by Facebook more so than Republicans.

When asked if Facebook had affected the outcome of the 2016 election, 55 percent of Democrats agreed compared to only 19 percent of Republicans.

Numerous other scandals have plagued Facebook since the survey was conducted.

Late last month it was learned that Facebook has been secretly saving both deleted videos and those that were filmed on the platform but never published. Facebook has since blamed the issue on a software “bug.”

Several high-profile companies and figures, including adult entertainment magazine Playboy and Elon Musk-owned companies SpaceX and Tesla, have deleted their Facebook accounts in response to Facebook’s handling of user information.

Many who have opted to remain on the website have begun locking down their privacy settings in order to limit the amount of data collected by Facebook and third-parties.

Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg is set to appear before Congress soon to address the company’s actions and the harvesting of 50 million users’ data by Cambridge Analytica.

Zuckerberg refused late last month to meet and answer questions from UK lawmakers concerning the issue.