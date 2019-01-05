Poll: 63% Say Govt Shutdown Has Had No Impact On Them At All

Though our political class is whining incessantly about the partial government shutdown, the overwhelming majority of Americans say the shutdown has had zero effect on their lives.

From 13 News Now:

[A] new Rasmussen Reports poll of 1,000 likely voters shows that only nine percent say the shutdown has had a major impact on their personal lives. Sixty-three percent say the shutdown has had no impact at all on them.

I’d say odds are most of the 9 percent who say it’s had “a major impact on their personal lives” would say it has had a major positive impact!

The sun is shining and the birds are chirping!

There is absolutely no reason Trump or the GOP should cave on the demand for a measly $5 billion for a wall. They should be asking for the full $25 billion.