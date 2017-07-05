Poll: 65% of Trump Supporters Back Military Strike on North Korea

65% of Trump supporters would back a military strike on North Korea, according to a new poll.

The Twitter poll, which received almost 30,000 votes, asked “If Trump launched a military strike on North Korea, would you support it?”

Just 35% of respondents said they would oppose military action.

The numbers that would back a military strike seem significantly higher than those who supported aggression against Syria following April’s cruise missile strike, an event that split Trump’s base.

During a speech in front of the United Nations, Ambassador Nikki Haley warned that sanctions wouldn’t be enough to stop Kim Jong-Un’s dictatorship and that the U.S. was prepared to use “our considerable military forces”.

“Time is short. Action is required. The world is on notice,” she said.

According to the Pentagon, North Korea’s July 4 missile launch was a new type “we have not seen before”.

Most authorities on the issue agree that Pyongyang launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) capable of reaching Alaska, but not the U.S. mainland.

After the launch, North Korea claimed it was, “a full-fledged nuclear power that has been possessed of the most powerful inter-continental ballistic rocket capable of hitting any part of the world”.

