Poll: 70% Of Dems Think Trump Bigger Threat to U.S. Than 'Rocket Man'

Voters think President Trump is as big a threat to the United States as the North Korean dictator who is promising to attack us with nuclear weapons.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 46% of Likely U.S. Voters believe Trump is a bigger danger to America than Kim Jong-Un. Just as many (45%) say the North Korean communist leader is a bigger danger. (To see survey question wording, click here.)

Sixty-nine percent (69%) of Democrats and unaffiliated voters by a 47% to 41% margin rate the president as the bigger danger. Seventy-four percent (74%) of Republicans think the North Korean poses the bigger threat.

Trump last week in his first major speech before the United Nations labeled Kim Jong-Un “Rocket Man” for his country’s continuing threats of nuclear attack on the United States and urged the international community to take action. The UN has upped its economic sanctions against North Korea to include those countries that trade with it.

