Poll: 74% Say Hillary's Email Server Still A 'Serious' Problem

Americans have not yet forgotten about Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her tenure as Secretary of State almost a decade ago. She served in the role from 2009-13.

A new poll finds that nearly three-fourths of Americans still deem that practice a “serious” practice according to new research. Six-out-of-10 also say the use of the server was illegal, says a wide-ranging Economist/You Gov poll released this week.

• 74% of Americans say Hillary Clinton’s use of a personal email to conduct government business while secretary of state is a “serious” problem; 81% of Republicans, 70% on independents and 73% of Democrats agree.

• 59% say the practice was “illegal”; 68% of Republicans, 61% on independents and 49% of Democrats agree.

