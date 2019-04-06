Poll: 74% Say Hillary's Email Server Still A 'Serious' Problem

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Americans have not yet forgotten about Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server during her tenure as Secretary of State almost a decade ago. She served in the role from 2009-13.

A new poll finds that nearly three-fourths of Americans still deem that practice a “serious” practice according to new research. Six-out-of-10 also say the use of the server was illegal, says a wide-ranging Economist/You Gov poll released this week.

• 74% of Americans say Hillary Clinton’s use of a personal email to conduct government business while secretary of state is a “serious” problem; 81% of Republicans, 70% on independents and 73% of Democrats agree.

• 59% say the practice was “illegal”; 68% of Republicans, 61% on independents and 49% of Democrats agree.

Read more

CNN anchor Christiane Amanpour recently asked James Comey if the FBI should have “stopped” citizens from chanting “Lock her up!” at Trump campaign events. Paul Jospeh Watson discusses the tyranny being pushed by MSM fake news outlets.


Related Articles

Ocasio-Cortez: Draft ‘All Genders’ for the Military

Ocasio-Cortez: Draft ‘All Genders’ for the Military

U.S. News
Comments
SPLC Director Threatens To Call Police On Reporter Over Questions About Sexual Harassment Allegation

SPLC Director Threatens To Call Police On Reporter Over Questions About Sexual Harassment Allegation

U.S. News
Comments

Biden Distances Himself From ‘Socialist’ Left That’s Changing ‘The Definition of a Progressive’

U.S. News
comments

“We Can’t Take You Anymore”: Trump Says US Is “Full” During Border Speech

U.S. News
comments

VIDEO: Elderly Man Attacked For MAGA Hat

Newswars Redirect
comments

Comments