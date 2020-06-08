Poll: 85% of Americans Don't Want To Defund Police

The overwhelming majority of Americans don’t want police departments defunded despite widespread calls by the far-left Democrats to do so, according to a recent poll.

A Yahoo/YouGov survey found that about 85% of Americans across party lines do not support defunding the police.

“Despite calls by activists and protesters to defund police departments, most Americans do not support reducing law enforcement budgets,” YouGov reported last week. “Close to two-thirds (65%) oppose cutting police force funding. Just 16 percent of Democrats and 15 percent of Republicans support that idea.”

The poll reflects the notion that defunding the police has historically been viewed unfavorably throughout the last 35 years, as demonstrated in a General Social Survey graph.

“Data from the General Social Survey stretching back to 1984 find that fewer than 20 percent of white, black, and Hispanic respondents believe that police should be given less money, never mind defunded altogether,” the Washington Free Beacon reported Monday.

“These figures are surprisingly out of sync with both the words and actions of prominent Democrats—part of a broader shift among those in the party looking to signal their distance from or hostility to cops and prove their progressive credentials.”

The Democrats recent rallying cry to “defund the police” doesn’t seem to be in lockstep with what the American people at large want, based on the data.

Nevertheless, prominent Democrat leaders like far-left Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (Mich.), Ilhan Omar (Minn.), as well as Clinton press secretary Brian Fallon all tweeted in support of stripping funding from police precincts.

Indeed, Democrat cities are taking steps to defund the police regardless of the larger public’s sentiment.

The Minneapolis City Council pledged to disband the city’s police department on Sunday, with Council President Bender claiming that calling the police “comes from a place of privilege.”

Additionally, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has also announced that NYPD funding would be diverted to other social services.

Why are Democrats pushing ahead with a lawless agenda that isn’t supported by the American people?

Notably, Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden’s campaign has pushed against defunding the police, seemingly aware that that stance is a losing political issue.

