Poll: 82 Percent Of Trump Voters Would Vote The Same Way Today

A new poll published by Politico/Morning Consult has found that the vast majority of Americans who voted Trump for President would vote exactly the same way if the election were held again today, while fewer Hillary Clinton voters would stick with their candidate.

A total of 82 percent of Trump voters said they would do it again, while only 78 percent of Hillary voters said they would support her in a do-over.

Just 7 percent of Trump voters say they would change their decision, while 8 percent of Hillary voters said they would switch.

The poll also found that in a hypothetical match up for 2020 between Trump and an unnamed Democrat who isn’t Hillary, 76 percent of Trump voters would stick with the President, while 8 percent would switch to vote for the Democrat.

A whopping 90 percent of Clinton voters said they would vote for the unnamed Democrat over Trump.

This underscores the reason Trump has repeatedly stated he would love Hillary Clinton to run against him again.

I was recently asked if Crooked Hillary Clinton is going to run in 2020? My answer was, "I hope so!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2017

The Politico poll also found that just over half of respondents do not believe Trump will complete a four year term in office, with 37 percent saying they think it is more likely he will leave office early.

When asked if they are better off with Trump in office, 41 percent said that they are financially better off now.

“Voters who support President Trump have a markedly sunnier outlook on their own financial situation than those who don’t,” said Morning Consult co-founder and Chief Research Officer Kyle Dropp.

The poll also found that 53 percent majority view Trump as a legitimate President, yet a third, do not accept him as such.