Poll: 84 Per Cent of Americans Blame Media For Political Divisions in the Country

A new poll has found that 84 per cent of Americans blame the media for creating corrosive political divisions in the country.

The Knight Foundation/Gallup poll reveals that 86 per cent of respondents say they see “a great deal” or “a fair amount” of political bias in the media. This compares to 62 per cent who felt the same way back in 2007.

As expected given the media’s left-wing prejudice, Democrats are less concerned than Republicans about media bias, with only 22 per cent having an unfavorable view of the press compared to 75 per cent of Republicans.

“Americans blame the media for political divisions, but they also see the potential for the media to heal these divides,” reports the Knight Foundation. “Eighty-four percent of Americans say the media is to blame for political division in this country. Still, 84% also say the media can serve as a healing force.”

The survey also found that 54 per cent believe fake news is reported deliberately while 74 per cent believe media owners are influencing news coverage.

“Most Americans have lost confidence in the media to deliver the news objectively,” Knight Foundation Senior Vice President Sam Gill said. “This is corrosive for our democracy.”

As we highlighted yesterday, numerous people who work within the mainstream media are now resigning due to the industry’s flagrant bias and corrosive impact on society.

A veteran TV personality admitted to MSNBC producer Ariana Pekary, “We are a cancer and there is no cure,” adding, “But if you could find a cure, it would change the world.”

Pekary herself resigned because she said that the media does everything to block diversity of thought while promoting hysterical fringe voices for ratings.

New York Times columnist Bari Weiss also resigned last month, asserting she was smeared by her own colleagues as a racist and a Nazi for daring to engage in “wrongthink” by not echoing fringe social justice rhetoric.

