Poll: 89 Per Cent of UK Gen-Zers Say Their Lives Are "Meaningless"

A new poll out of the UK reveals that a staggering 89 per cent of young people aged 18-29 feel their lives are meaningless and without purpose.

30 per cent of youngsters complain about being “stuck in a rut,” while 84 per cent say they are failing to “live their best life.”

One of the primary reasons cited for failing to achieve happiness and purpose is a lack of finances, according to 45 per cent of respondents.

The survey, conducted by Yakult UK, found that 80 per cent of people across all age ranges felt they were living without purpose, but that number drops to 55 per cent for people over the age of 60.

More than a third of Brits would completely start their lives over given the chance.

While by no means the only reason, many have argued that the emergence of mass shootings in the west by young men can partly be attributed to the nihilistic malaise that many teenagers grow up experiencing.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————