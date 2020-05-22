Poll: A Quarter Of Americans Are Not Interested In Coronavirus Vaccine

A Reuters/Ipsos poll published Thursday has revealed that a quarter of Americans are not interested in taking a coronavirus vaccine.

The poll founds that 14% were not interested at all, and 10% were not very interested in the vaccine.

However, while that 24% dismissed the idea, two thirds, 66%, said they are either “very” or “somewhat” interested in taking a vaccine when it is produced.

Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, said “It’s a little lower than I thought it would be with all the attention to COVID-19,” adding “I would have expected somewhere around 75 percent.”

The Reuters report notes that health experts believe “at least 70% of Americans would need to be immune through a vaccine or prior infection to achieve what is known as “herd immunity,” when enough people are resistant to an infectious disease to prevent its spread.”

Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine noted that “It’s not surprising a significant percentage of Americans are not going to take the vaccine because of the terrible messaging we’ve had, the absence of a communication plan around the vaccine and this very aggressive anti-vaccine movement.”

The poll also found that 36% of respondents would be less willing to take a vaccine if President Trump said it was safe, with just 14% said they would be interested.

A week ago, Trump announced “Operation Warp Speed,” to fast-track the development and distribution of a coronavirus vaccine by January 2021, tapping experts and resources in science, medicine, the military, and the private sector.

Trump has said that the military will be deployed to distribute the vaccine, but has suggested that it will remain voluntary, noting that it will be for those “who want to get it,” and “Not everyone is going to want to get it.”

Also, make sure to get your boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill now at 50% off!