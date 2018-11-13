Poll: Almost 50% of Americans Believe in Trump’s 2020 Reelection

Image Credits: ABC News.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Forty-seven per cent of likely US voters believe that President Donald Trump will be reelected in two years during the next presidential election, according to a Rasmussen Reports survey released on Tuesday.

“Voters are shifting their attention to the presidential election in 2020 and are growing more convinced that there’s a second term in sight for the 45th president,” the survey said.

The poll found that only 29 per cent think that the Democratic candidate will defeat Trump in 2020, while 16 per cent feel the US president will face impeachment before finishing his full term in office.

The survey polled 1,000 likely voters on November 7, the day after the midterm elections when US Democrats took control of the House of Representatives.

Trump of the Republican Party was elected in 2016 and is seeking re-election to a second term.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Leader of France’s ‘angry police’ Found Dead Amid Troubling Pattern of Officer Suicides

Leader of France’s ‘angry police’ Found Dead Amid Troubling Pattern of Officer Suicides

U.S. News
Comments
Soros-Funded Groups Defended Brenda Snipes in Lawsuit Alleging Inaccurate Voter Rosters

Soros-Funded Groups Defended Brenda Snipes in Lawsuit Alleging Inaccurate Voter Rosters

U.S. News
Comments

Democrats Get Ready To Burn Down The House By Subpoenaing Trump Supporters

U.S. News
Comments

Wildfire Claims Over 40 Lives

U.S. News
Comments

Tucker On Election Legitimacy: Questioning An Election A Republican Wins Is ‘Patriotic’, Doing It If A Dem Wins Is ‘Wrong’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments