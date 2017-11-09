Poll: Americans Are Firmly Anti-Communist

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia, the communist uprising that led to the creation of the Soviet Union. Nearly three decades after the end of the Soviet threat, Americans still aren’t fans of communism and overwhelmingly prefer the existing political system in this country.

Just nine percent (9%) of American Adults have even a somewhat favorable opinion of communism, including three percent (3%) who view it Very Favorably. A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 83% regard communism unfavorably, with 65% who have a Very Unfavorable opinion of the discredited political and economic system.

It’s important to note that the question did not define communism in any way. The Merriam-Webster dictionary describes it as “a totalitarian system of government in which a single authoritarian party controls state-owned means of production.”

Eighty-one percent (81%) of Americans believe the U.S. system of politics and economics is better than communism for middle-class workers. Six percent (6%) believe communism is a better system, while 13% are not sure.

