Poll: Americans Fear Escalating Tensions with China, Russia

Americans are concerned that U.S. relations with China and Russia will continue to deteriorate, a new poll finds.

According to The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 56 percent believe tensions will continue to escalate with Russia, while only 13 percent think things will improve.

The poll notes that even 40 percent of Republicans feel the U.S.-Russia relationship will get worse compared to just 20 percent who believe the opposite. Another 40 percent expect tensions to remain the same for the foreseeable future.

Issues including the current situation in Syria were cited for concerns over future diplomacy.

In regards to China, 48 percent believe the relationship with the U.S. will go downhill in the next year due to issues such as disagreements over trade. Only 17 percent believe relations will see improvement.

Americans were also asked about their feelings on the future of U.S. relations with North Korea.

About 47 percent felt, despite President Donald Trump’s plan for an upcoming summit, that things will get worse, while 20 percent felt the North Korea situation will continue to cool.

“Republicans are more optimistic. Forty percent think that the relationship that grew increasingly tense last year will improve in the next year,” the AP notes. “Some 34 percent think it will stay about the same, and just 25 percent expect it to worsen.”

The summit, expected to take place in early June, will surround North Korea’s nuclear weapons program.

The poll was conducted between April 11-16. Approximately 1,140 adults were interviewed online and over the phone. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 4.0 percentage points.