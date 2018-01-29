Poll: Americans more satisfied with military, security, economy

Americans are more satisfied with the state of the country’s military, security and economy than they were a year ago, according to a poll released Monday.

A Gallup Poll found most Americans are satisfied with all three topics, including 78 percent who approve of the nation’s military strength and preparedness. That number is up from 66 percent a year ago.

Another 63 percent of Americans are also happy with how secure the country is from terrorism, up from 50 percent in 2017.

The nation’s economy is satisfactory to 58 percent of respondents, up 12 percentage points from last year, according to the poll.

Read more