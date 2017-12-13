Poll: Americans Split on Guns, But 89% Believe Better Mental Health Screenings and Treatment Key to Violence Prevention

Americans remain split on guns and gun control but find some areas of common ground, a poll released on Monday shows.

The CBS News Poll found 49 percent favor a “nationwide ban on assault weapons” while 48 percent oppose it. It found 51 percent favor a ban on bump-fire stocks and similar devices while 46 percent oppose a ban. It also found 57 percent of respondents favored making laws governing gun sales stricter while 40 percent favored keeping them the same or making them less strict.

The results underscore how divided Americans remain when it comes to guns. Partisan opinions remain in stark opposition on most questions, according to the poll. It found that while 83 percent of Democrats favor stricter gun-control laws, 57 percent of Republicans thought gun laws should be kept as they are.

