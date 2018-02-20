POLL: Anti-Migrant Party AfD Becomes Germany's Second Most Popular Party

The populist Alternative for Germany (AfD) has overtaken the Social Democrats (SPD) in a national opinion poll for the first time.

The news comes as the SPD begins a crucial vote on a coalition with Angela Merkel.

A poll published on behalf of German tabloid Bild has found that 16 percent of voters would choose the right-wing, anti-migrant Alternative for Germany (AfD), half-a-percent more than those who would vote for the Social Democrats (SPD).

The figures released by the INSA polling institute show the SPD in free fall. Germany’s oldest political party has seen its polling figures plummet even further since it garnered just 20.5 percent of the vote in September’s federal election, its worst result in the post-war era.

Read more


Related Articles

U.N. chief urges global rules for cyber warfare

U.N. chief urges global rules for cyber warfare

World News
Comments
Activists Against Migrant Violence Towards Women Protest at Berlin Film Festival

Activists Against Migrant Violence Towards Women Protest at Berlin Film Festival

World News
Comments

Cannabis to Become Legal? Weed Bill Set for UK Parliament this Week

World News
Comments

Mexican Presidential Candidate Vows to Use U.N. to Stop Trump Border Wall

World News
Comments

Pope backs down after defending Nigerian bishop rejected by locals

World News
Comments

Comments