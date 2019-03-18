Poll: AOC Less Popular Than Trump, Hillary

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) isn’t hugely popular in her own party and even in her own state, according to a recent poll.

Only 31% of respondents view Ocasio-Cortez favorably, with 41% holding a unfavorable opinion of her according to a March 15 Gallup poll, and her numbers especially dropped off among New York Democrats who blamed her for Amazon ditching its plans to open a headquarters in Queens.

Yikes: AOC favorability awfully weak in NEW YORK (state), per new Siena poll. Schumer fav: 51-41 (+10)

Gillibrand fav 43-33 (+10)

Cuomo fav 46-48 (+2)

AOC fav: 31-44 (-13)

De Blasio fav: 34-50 (-16)https://t.co/mLBgJWHSZm — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) March 18, 2019

Her popularity is lower than Hillary Clinton’s record low of 36% from a Sept. 2018 Gallup poll, and President Trump fared better at 43% in a recent Fox poll which is in line with Gallup’s findings.

Ocasio-Cortez has been on a consistent downward spiral since her election, according to Gallup, which found that she’s not very well-respected in her home state when compared to her peers.

Additionally, 38% of respondents said she was a “villain” in how she handled the Amazon deal, with only 12% claiming that she was a hero.

A large majority of New York residents supported Amazon’s plans, the poll stated.



Alex Jones exposes the massive push around the globe to use corporate media to smear pro-liberty movements.