Poll: Bible Remains A 'Powerful, Transformative Tool' in American Culture

Image Credits: David Campbell | Flickr.

The Bible remains a fixture in American culture and lifestyle according to the “State of the Bible” report, an annual poll conducted by the Barna Group, a California-based research organization, and the American Bible Society.

“The results show that, despite shifting cultural trends, Americans still read the Word, and it remains a powerful, transformative tool in their life. These and other snapshots are included in our list of top seven findings from this year’s State of the Bible report,” the survey said.

Overall, half of Americans are “Bible users” — they read it, pray with it or consider biblical content through online or recorded forms. The survey found that Bible use has remained relatively consistent since 2011.

Read more


Related Articles

Watch: Violent Protesters Erupt After Police Shoot Armed Man

Watch: Violent Protesters Erupt After Police Shoot Armed Man

U.S. News
Comments
White House Cancels Bolton Interview After Acosta Outburst

White House Cancels Bolton Interview After Acosta Outburst

U.S. News
Comments

Trump: Strzok’s Testimony ‘A Disgrace To Our Country’

U.S. News
Comments

Rand Paul on Election Meddling: ‘We All Do It’

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Says He’s Running in 2020 Because ‘Everybody Wants Me To’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments