Poll: Black Approval Rating For President Trump at 40%

Image Credits: White House.

President Trump has a record-high of 40% approval among blacks as the midterms close in, according to a Rasmussen poll.

The tax cuts, along with historically low unemployment and poverty levels among blacks were contributing factors in Trump’s high approval rating.

“New Fox Poll shows a ‘40% Approval Rating by African Americans for President Trump, a record for Republicans.’ Thank you, a great honor!” Trump tweeted Sunday.

This comes as the “Blexit,” or Black Exit movement from the Democrat Party gains steam heading into the midterms.

The results are double what Trump’s approval was among blacks when he was elected – around 19% – still higher than average for a Republican candidate.

This may help explain why the mainstream media has gone into overdrive with demonizing the Republican Party as a party full of racist, Nazi bigots – the Democrats are hemorrhaging what they view as their key voting block, which may also explain why they’re bending over backwards to accommodate illegal aliens.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Trump Rails Against Kavanaugh Accuser Who Admitted To Lying

Trump Rails Against Kavanaugh Accuser Who Admitted To Lying

U.S. News
Comments
Donald Trump Jr Posts Ad CNN ‘Refused To Run’ — Network Doubles-Down On ‘Racist’ Claim

Donald Trump Jr Posts Ad CNN ‘Refused To Run’ — Network Doubles-Down On ‘Racist’ Claim

U.S. News
Comments

Roger Stone Rips Michael Cohen for Claims About Trump’s Racist Talk: He’s ‘Become a Tool of His New Handlers’

U.S. News
comments

What’s Behind The Erosion Of Civil Society?

U.S. News
comments

Video: Pelosi Struggles To Cut Ribbon With Giant Scissors

U.S. News
comments

Comments