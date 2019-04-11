Poll: Contrary to Media Portrayals, Whites Least Likely to View Race As 'Central to Their Identity'

A new poll from Pew Research found only 15 percent of white people say their race is either “extremely important or very important to how they think about themselves” while solid majorities of ever other race feel just the opposite.

From Pew Research:

Blacks are more likely than Hispanics or Asians – and much more likely than whites – to say that their race is central to their identity. About three-quarters of black adults say being black is extremely (52%) or very (22%) important to how they think of themselves; 59% of Hispanics and 54% of Asians say being Hispanic or Asian, respectively, is at least very important to their overall identity, with about three-in-ten in each group saying it’s extremely important. In contrast, just 15% of whites say being white is very or extremely important to how they think of themselves; about two-thirds say it’s either only a little important (18%) or not important at all (47%).

Whites and blacks younger than 30 are less likely than their older counterparts to say their race is at least very important to their overall identity. Some 64% of black adults ages 18 to 29 say being black is at least very important, compared with roughly three-quarters or more among older age groups. And while relatively few whites across age groups say being white is central to how they think about themselves, whites younger than 30 are among the least likely to say so. Among Hispanics, those born abroad are more likely than those born in the U.S. to say being Hispanic is at least very important to how they think of themselves (65% vs. 52%).

Despite being the least focused on race, the poll found 45 percent of white people said that people have “assumed they were racist or prejudiced” because of their race or ethnicity, which is nearly double all other racial/ethnic groups.

The poll also found 38 percent of white people said they’ve “feared for their personal safety” because of their race or ethnicity versus 43 percent of blacks, 33 percent of Asians and 30 percent of Hispanics.



