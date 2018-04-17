Poll: Dem Edge in Generic Congressional Ballot Sinks to Just 4 Points

According to the latest Washington Post/ABC News poll, what was a +12 point lead for Democrats in the congressional generic ballot is down to just a four point lead.

When asked three months ago if they would vote for a Republican or Democrat if the election for the U.S. House of Representatives were held today, by a margin of 51 percent to 39 percent, voters chose Democrats.

Back in November, Democrats enjoyed a +10 point lead.

Today, though, the margin is just four points, or 47 percent to 43 percent.

Of those certain to vote, the margin is 49 percent to 44 percent, or a five point advantage for Democrats.

Pollsters explained the minus-eight-point slide towards the GOP as a “sign of waning engagement; consolidation among Republicans of their base; and better results for the GOP among less-educated Americans generally, and non-college-educated white women in particular.”

Read more