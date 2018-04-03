Poll: Democratic Party Could Be ‘Too Liberal’ For Voters

It’s just one poll, but it illustrates a dynamic which will become more intense as election day approaches, and Democratic strategists seek an effective public message. Is the Democratic Party just too liberal for the average voter?

An Economist/YouGov poll finds that almost half of registered U.S. voters — 48 percent — say the party is “too liberal.” Even 13 percent of liberals agree. Few felt the party was not liberal enough. Here’s what the poll revealed:

Forty-eight percent of registered U.S. voters say the Democratic Party is ‘too liberal’; 76 percent of Republicans, 40 percent of independents, 15 percent of Democrats agree and 13 percent of liberals agree.

